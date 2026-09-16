Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook falls to $299 on Amazon

This Chromebook runs on the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus you get OS updates until June 2032.

It's got USB-C, USB-A, and that versatile hub with HDMI 4K output included in the box for all your gadgets.

The battery lasts up to 13 hours, so you can go all day without hunting for an outlet, making it a solid pick if you want an affordable laptop that just works out of the box.