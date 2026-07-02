Lenovo launches AI student phone focused on learning and safety
Lenovo just dropped the AI Student Phone, a budget-friendly student phone built for students who want to focus on learning without getting sidetracked by games or social media.
Instead of endless apps, it's packed with AI-powered study tools, location tracking, and strong parental controls.
AI student phone includes parental controls
For just 299 yuan (roughly ₹4,200), you get a compact phone with a tough 1.83-inch touchscreen, handwriting input, and 4G support.
There's a dedicated AI button for instant homework help and an educational library loaded with English vocabulary and math formulas.
Parents can set schedules, use GPS geofencing for safety alerts, block unknown callers, and even manage spending through a companion app.
Available in fun colors with a handy lanyard, this phone is all about making learning smarter and safer.