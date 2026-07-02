Lenovo launches AI student phone focused on learning and safety

AI student phone includes parental controls

For just 299 yuan (roughly ₹4,200), you get a compact phone with a tough 1.83-inch touchscreen, handwriting input, and 4G support.

There's a dedicated AI button for instant homework help and an educational library loaded with English vocabulary and math formulas.

Parents can set schedules, use GPS geofencing for safety alerts, block unknown callers, and even manage spending through a companion app.

Available in fun colors with a handy lanyard, this phone is all about making learning smarter and safer.