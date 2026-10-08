Lenovo launches Yoga Slim 7x Gen 11 with Copilot+PC AI

Lenovo just dropped the Yoga Slim 7x Gen 11, a super light (1.17kg) laptop that's all about mixing performance with portability.

It is available with Snapdragon X2 Plus X2P-42-100 chip, sports a sharp 14-inch OLED display, and comes loaded with Copilot+PC AI features like Cocreator.

You can spec it up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, plenty for work or play.