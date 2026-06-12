Lenovo launches Yoga true wireless noise cancelling earbuds in China

Two-device switching and 40 dB ANC

You can connect two devices at once and switch between them without any fuss.

The 12.2mm drivers deliver up to 40 dB active noise cancelation, while three mics plus voiceprint recognition help keep your calls clear, even in busy spaces.

Battery life is solid: up to seven hours per charge (4.5 hours with ANC), stretching to 36 hours with the case, and a quick 10-minute top-up gets you two extra hours of playtime.

The lightweight build (just 4.7gm each) and splash resistance make them easy to wear anywhere.