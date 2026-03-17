Lenovo Legion phone with subtle design leaked ahead of launch

Lenovo's last gaming phone was the Legion Y70

Instead of flashy designs, the new Legion phone goes for a vibe similar to Motorola's Edge 70 series, clean and modern.

For some context, Lenovo's last gaming phone was the Legion Y70 back in 2022, which packed a 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

It looks like Lenovo is aiming for both style and power again!