Lenovo Legion phone with subtle design leaked ahead of launch
Technology
Lenovo looks set to jump back into the gaming phone scene with a fresh Legion device.
Spotted at a recent event in China, the leaked images, shared by tipster Smart Pikachu, show off a sleek redesign with a rectangular three-camera setup and subtle Legion branding.
The understated look is quite a shift from Lenovo's previous bold styles.
Lenovo's last gaming phone was the Legion Y70
Instead of flashy designs, the new Legion phone goes for a vibe similar to Motorola's Edge 70 series, clean and modern.
For some context, Lenovo's last gaming phone was the Legion Y70 back in 2022, which packed a 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging.
It looks like Lenovo is aiming for both style and power again!