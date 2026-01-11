Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable: The gaming laptop that grows with you

The screen uses a dual-motor system to quietly unroll from both sides, aiming for a smooth, crease-free experience. You get three modes—16" Focus Mode for regular use, 21.5" Tactical Mode for training, and full-on 24" Arena Mode for tournament vibes. Plus, Lenovo 's AI Engine+ automatically tweaks CPU and GPU settings on the fly to keep your gameplay smooth.

Why it stands out

Most gaming laptops are stuck at 16 or 18-inch—way smaller than what you see at esports events.

The Legion Pro Rollable lets you train on a full-sized screen anywhere without lugging around extra gear.

If you're into competitive gaming or want maximum flexibility in one device, this is definitely one to watch.