Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable: The gaming laptop that grows with you
Lenovo just showed off the Legion Pro Rollable at CES 2026—a gaming laptop with a 16-inch OLED display that can roll out to either 21.5 or a massive 24-inch.
Built for esports pros, it packs Intel Core Ultra chips and RTX 5090 graphics, so you get serious power in a surprisingly portable package.
Display modes and smart performance
The screen uses a dual-motor system to quietly unroll from both sides, aiming for a smooth, crease-free experience.
You get three modes—16" Focus Mode for regular use, 21.5" Tactical Mode for training, and full-on 24" Arena Mode for tournament vibes.
Plus, Lenovo's AI Engine+ automatically tweaks CPU and GPU settings on the fly to keep your gameplay smooth.
Why it stands out
Most gaming laptops are stuck at 16 or 18-inch—way smaller than what you see at esports events.
The Legion Pro Rollable lets you train on a full-sized screen anywhere without lugging around extra gear.
If you're into competitive gaming or want maximum flexibility in one device, this is definitely one to watch.