Lenovo reveals IdeaPad Vibe to challenge Apple's MacBook Neo
Lenovo just revealed the IdeaPad Vibe, its latest laptop designed to go head-to-head with Apple's MacBook Neo.
Starting at $699.99, it offers 14-inch and 15-inch OLED screens, a super slim 14.9-millimeter profile, and weighs as little as 1.3kg.
You can choose between a plastic or metal finish for the Vibe that fits you.
Pantone colors, ports and chip choices
The IdeaPad Vibe stands out with seven color options in partnership with Pantone (think Dreamy Violet or Spicy Gold) and customizable keyboard keycaps for a personal touch.
It's loaded with ports like USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.
For power users, pick either an AMD Ryzen AI 400 chip (up to 32GB RAM) or a Snapdragon X chip (24GB RAM), both supporting up to 1TB storage.
AMD models arrive in October; Snapdragon versions follow in November, and an Intel version is on the way too.