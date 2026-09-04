Lenovo's new $699 laptop is a MacBook Neo rival
What's the story
Lenovo has officially unveiled its latest productivity laptop, the IdeaPad Vibe. The new machine is aimed at taking on Apple's MacBook Neo with a similar starting price and more color options. The Vibe comes in two sizes, 14-inch and 15-inch, and offers AMD and Qualcomm chip options. While the AMD version will be available in October, the Qualcomm variant is set to launch in November. An Intel version (likely Wildcat Lake) will be released later.
Color options
Offers 7 color options and custom keycaps
Unlike the MacBook Neo, which comes in four colors, the IdeaPad Vibe offers seven color options.
The hues are dreamy violet, spicy gold, zen green, chill blue, radiant coral, moody blue, and lowkey gray.
Lenovo even allows custom orders with keycaps in any of these colors and separate keycap sets for a unique look.
Plus, unlike the Neo model from Apple, this one features a backlit keyboard.
Upgrades
It offers more ports than the MacBook Neo
The IdeaPad Vibe is an upgraded version of the IdeaPad Slim, featuring an all-metal chassis (with some colors being part plastic) and a switch from barrel plug charger to USB-C.
It offers more ports than the MacBook Neo, including two USB-C and two USB-A (all 5Gbps), HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.
IPS LCD panels will be standard on both models, but some color options can be upgraded to touchscreen OLED.
Specifications
What about RAM and storage?
The base model of the IdeaPad Vibe will likely start with 8GB of RAM, although Lenovo hasn't confirmed this yet.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon X model will come with up to 24GB of RAM, while the AMD Ryzen AI 400-series model will go up to 32GB of user-upgradeable dual-channel RAM.
Regardless of chips used, the Vibe will offer up to 1TB of storage and comes with user-accessible dual-slot SSDs.