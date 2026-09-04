Lenovo's new $699 laptop is a MacBook Neo rival

Unlike the MacBook Neo, which comes in four colors, the IdeaPad Vibe offers seven color options.

The hues are dreamy violet, spicy gold, zen green, chill blue, radiant coral, moody blue, and lowkey gray.

Lenovo even allows custom orders with keycaps in any of these colors and separate keycap sets for a unique look.

Plus, unlike the Neo model from Apple, this one features a backlit keyboard.