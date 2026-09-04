Lenovo's new concept laptop ditches fans for solid-state cooling
What's the story
Lenovo has unveiled a groundbreaking concept laptop, the Project AeroBlade, at IFA 2026. The device is ultra-thin and super light, thanks to its innovative solid-state cooling technology that replaces traditional fans. The 14-inch laptop is less than 10mm thick and weighs under 0.82kg (830g), making it a major leap in portable computing technology.
Tech integration
The Project AeroBlade integrates Frore's AirJet tech
The Project AeroBlade is basically a ThinkBook that integrates Frore's AirJet tech.
This innovative system uses piezoelectric membranes to push air through the laptop's chassis, eliminating the need for fans or other moving parts.
The result? An almost silent operation, similar to that of a MacBook Air, but with active cooling capabilities.
Design advantages
The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor
The integration of Frore tech into the AeroBlade also means no vents on the bottom. This could minimize dust entry into the system, which would be beneficial for long-term use.
The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors (Series 2) and comes with Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and an OLED display.
Future prospects
Project AeroBlade could be 1 step closer to reality
While the Project AeroBlade is still a concept, Lenovo has a history of turning its most imaginative ideas into reality.
The company had previously transformed an early ThinkBook concept with a rolling screen into the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable.
Now, with the AeroBlade, Lenovo could be one step closer to making solid-state cooling more mainstream in business laptops.