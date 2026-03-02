Lenovo unveils ThinkTab X11, Idea Tab Pro (Gen 2)

Tablets focus on durability and performance

The ThinkTab X11 is all about durability—IP68 water/dust resistance, military-grade toughness, front NFC, and you can even run it on AC power without a battery.

The Idea Tab Pro (Gen 2) goes big on performance with up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage (expandable), a massive battery over 10,000mAh, and runs Android 16 out of the box with upgrades promised.

The ThinkTab X11 supports stylus use, and both tablets get four years of security updates—while the Idea Tab Pro (Gen 2) gets Lenovo's Qira AI tools like smarter reading and AI transcription for extra productivity.