Lenovo unveils Yoga Tab Gen 2 duo with Android 17 (upgradable through Android 24)
Lenovo just dropped two new premium Android tablets, the Yoga Tab Gen 2 and Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2, at IFA 2026.
Both promise OS upgrades up to Android 24 and security updates until 2033, which is a pretty big deal if you hate switching devices often.
Designed for creators and pros, these tablets pack fast processors, improved stylus features, and batteries that actually last.
Lenovo details pricing and specs
The Yoga Tab Gen 2 starts at $729.99 with an 11.1-inch 4K display, a MediaTek Dimensity chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and a solid 11,000mAh battery in a slim build.
The Plus model steps things up with a bigger 13-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and massive storage options, priced at $999.99.
Both come with Lenovo's Tab Pen Pro 2 stylus with Squeeze to Create, Double Tap, Click pen tail to Draw, Double-click pen tail to Record, and Flip to Erase, a little status LED/screen/thing on the back that can sync with music/videos/games, and, on the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2, a one-step magnetic keyboard clamshell for quick setup.