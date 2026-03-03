Lenovo's foldable gaming handheld, Honor's silicon-carbon battery phone: MWC highlights
Technology
MWC 2026 in Barcelona just dropped some exciting new gadgets.
Lenovo's Legion Go Fold is a gaming handheld with a POLED screen that expands from 7.7 to 11.6-inch—plus, the controllers detach for flexible play.
Honor showed off its super slim Magic V6 smartphone, which packs a 6,660mAh battery enabled by silicon-carbon material.
Ericsson, Xiaomi also made waves at the event
Ericsson made waves by running the world's first-ever 6G pre-standard session.
Xiaomi also turned heads with its Leica Leitzphone—think standout camera design and exclusive features.
All in all, MWC keeps pushing mobile tech forward in ways that are actually useful (and fun) for users.