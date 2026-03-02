Lenovo's Legion Go Fold is a Windows gaming tablet with OLED

Controllers snap off and can be rearranged into a wireless gamepad

The controllers snap off and can be rearranged into a wireless gamepad, or you can add a kickstand and keyboard to turn it into a mini laptop for light work or gaming anywhere.

The demo model packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

Plus, the controllers have some fun extras—like trigger stops for custom gameplay, a mini display showing your CPU stats and time, and even a trackpad mode.

Specs aren't final yet, but this device is shaping up to be an all-in-one gadget for gamers on the move.