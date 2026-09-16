Les Karpas to discuss robotics data gap at TechCrunch Disrupt
Les Karpas, who leads Physical AI at NVIDIA Inception, is set to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 about why robotics needs its own big breakthrough.
Unlike language AI, he says robotics still lacks the huge datasets needed to really take off.
He'll be sharing how things like simulation could help close that gap and push the field forward.
Les Karpas spans architecture and venture
Karpas brings a unique mix of experience, from being an architect, manufacturing engineer, startup CEO, venture studio executive, and corporate venture capitalist.
Now at NVIDIA, he helps startups in robotics and smart cities grow.
At TechCrunch Disrupt (October 13-15 in San Francisco), he'll talk about why building good robots takes teamwork across different fields, and how better data could make all the difference.