Lestes paloti found in Kerala 1st Indian Lestes since 1987
Technology
A brand-new damselfly, Lestes paloti, was just found in Kerala's Western Ghats, making it the first time since 1987 that India has added a new member to this genus.
The species is named after Muhamed Jafer Palot from the Zoological Survey of India, honoring his dedication to studying dragonflies and local biodiversity.
Discovery raises Kerala odonate total 192
Researchers spotted L. paloti thanks to its unique features and found it living on scrubby laterite hillocks across six districts in Kerala, not your usual pond or stream hangout.
This discovery bumps Kerala's odonate (dragonflies and damselflies) count up to 192 species, highlighting how much there's still left to explore and protect in the Western Ghats.