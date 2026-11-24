Levent Alpoge of Anthropic used Claude to prove Riemann hypothesis
Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpoge used Anthropic's Claude to develop a proof of the Riemann hypothesis, a huge deal in the world of math.
Levent Alpoge of Anthropic used Claude, an AI, to do it in just six weeks.
Independent researchers have checked the Lean code and say it holds up, but mathematicians are still digesting what this means.
Academics rethink achievement metrics for AI
With AI now solving problems that stumped humans for generations, academics are rethinking how they measure real achievement.
Madhavan Mukund, Director, Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), points out that old-school benchmarks like human-only proofs might not cut it anymore.
Balaji Srinivasan, Professor, Data Science and AI, IIT Madras, adds that we will need people who can actually explain and make sense of these AI-powered breakthroughs.