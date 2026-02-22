Leverage Edu's AI suite transforms study abroad experience
Leverage Edu just launched LE AI, its new AI-powered suite, at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
Designed for students aiming to study abroad, LE AI promises smarter counseling and evaluation across 27 countries by using advanced tech—not just basic chatbots.
LE AI includes tools like Vasu AI Coach on WhatsApp, which gives students tailored advice based on their grades and background.
There's also an Interviewer bot for structured assessments with human backup if needed, plus a Quality Compliance Specialist that automates document verification to keep things accurate and stress-free.
Leverage Edu wants LE AI to support students through every step—from finding loans and housing to landing jobs abroad.
CEO Akshay Chaturvedi says it's all about making global opportunities more accessible by building trust into every decision.