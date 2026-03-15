Levi's STITCH AI now in dozens of US stores
Levi's has rolled out its AI assistant, STITCH, beyond the pilot to dozens of US stores after a successful pilot last year.
Built with Google Cloud and Gemini AI, STITCH helps store staff quickly find product details and handle customer questions right from their phones or tablets.
Since launch, stores using STITCH have seen customer satisfaction jump by eight points.
STITCH can answer questions like 'What's the difference between 501, 505 jeans?'
With STITCH, associates can ask anything from "What's the difference between 501 and 505 jeans?" to return policies or loyalty sign-ups, and get instant answers.
The tool keeps learning to give even better responses over time.
Levi's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Jason Gowans said that staff using STITCH look more confident and knowledgeable on the floor.
Levi's is also working on Microsoft-powered automation tool
Levi's isn't stopping here: they're planning a Microsoft-powered automation tool (timing not specified), plus new styling features in their Outfitting app in the US Canada and select European markets.
It's all part of making shopping smoother and more fun with smart tech.