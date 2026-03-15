Levi's STITCH AI now in dozens of US stores

STITCH can answer questions like 'What's the difference between 501, 505 jeans?'

With STITCH, associates can ask anything from "What's the difference between 501 and 505 jeans?" to return policies or loyalty sign-ups, and get instant answers.

The tool keeps learning to give even better responses over time.

Levi's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Jason Gowans said that staff using STITCH look more confident and knowledgeable on the floor.