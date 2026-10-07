Levoit cordless vacuum cleaner $123 for Prime members, lowest ever

Users rave about the Levoit's strong suction, long battery life (up to 50 minutes), and how easily it tackles pet hair and everyday messes.

It's lightweight, quiet, and flexible enough to clean under furniture.

Handy extras like an anti-tangle brush, multiple attachments, LED lights for spotting dust, a simple dustbin design, and wall mount make cleaning feel less of a chore.

One person even calls it "better than Dyson," pretty high praise!