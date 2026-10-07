Levoit cordless vacuum cleaner $123 for Prime members, lowest ever
Technology
The Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now just $123 for Prime members during October Prime Day, its lowest price ever.
This deal runs through October 7, 2026.
Shoppers say it punches above its weight, even outshining pricier models.
Users praise strong suction, long battery
Users rave about the Levoit's strong suction, long battery life (up to 50 minutes), and how easily it tackles pet hair and everyday messes.
It's lightweight, quiet, and flexible enough to clean under furniture.
Handy extras like an anti-tangle brush, multiple attachments, LED lights for spotting dust, a simple dustbin design, and wall mount make cleaning feel less of a chore.
One person even calls it "better than Dyson," pretty high praise!