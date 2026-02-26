Lexlegis.ai launches on-device legal AI for secure drafting
Lexlegis.ai just dropped Lexlegis On-Desk, an AI system that runs entirely on your device—no internet needed.
Powered by NVIDIA's Grace Blackwell-class supercomputer and trained on a massive set of legal documents, it's built for secure drafting and analysis in courts, law firms, and government offices.
How it works
Lexlegis On-Desk uses advanced NVIDIA hardware and the Nemotron 3 Nano LLM to enable on-device drafting and analysis.
You can interact with and draft documents, all while keeping sensitive data safe since nothing leaves your device.
Why it matters
Unlike cloud-based tools like Lexis+ AI with Protege, Lexlegis On-Desk is all about privacy and zero data exposure.
While LexisNexis offers flexibility online, Lexlegis is aiming to help tackle India's huge case backlog by enabling secure deployment within the country.