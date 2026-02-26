Lexlegis.ai launches on-device legal AI for secure drafting Technology Feb 26, 2026

Lexlegis.ai just dropped Lexlegis On-Desk, an AI system that runs entirely on your device—no internet needed.

Powered by NVIDIA's Grace Blackwell-class supercomputer and trained on a massive set of legal documents, it's built for secure drafting and analysis in courts, law firms, and government offices.