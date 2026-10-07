LG and Apple team up to launch smart home devices
LG and Apple are joining forces to launch a line of smart home devices (think a video doorbell, an LG Smart Thermostat, and security cameras) that will integrate with Apple's upcoming smart home ecosystem.
Several devices are expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and Matter, and the smart deadbolt lock could use ultra-wideband (UWB) for proximity-based features such as automatic unlocking your door.
They're expected to drop in the next few months.
LG devices will lack Apple branding
LG is getting the needed US certifications but is keeping most details quiet until next year.
The devices won't have Apple logos but will boost Apple's smart home game while Apple can reportedly help shape the products' design, features and engineering.
They'll launch on their own timeline, separate from big Apple events, and this partnership should help both companies compete better with other big names in smart home tech.