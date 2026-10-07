LG and Apple team up to launch smart home devices

LG and Apple are joining forces to launch a line of smart home devices (think a video doorbell, an LG Smart Thermostat, and security cameras) that will integrate with Apple's upcoming smart home ecosystem.

Several devices are expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and Matter, and the smart deadbolt lock could use ultra-wideband (UWB) for proximity-based features such as automatic unlocking your door.

They're expected to drop in the next few months.