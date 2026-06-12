LG launches AI home ecosystem 'Affectionate Intelligence' for homes
LG just introduced its new AI Home ecosystem, designed to make life at home way smarter and more personal.
The big idea? "Affectionate Intelligence," an AI that learns your routines and quietly takes care of everyday tasks for you, all through connected appliances, the ThinQ AI platform, and even a helpful home robot.
ThinQ links smart appliances and CLOiD
Think fridges that adjust cooling to keep your snacks fresh (and save energy), or washing machines that pick the best cycle for your clothes, all on their own.
The ThinQ platform links everything together so your devices get smarter over time.
Plus, LG's new CLOiD robot can help organize chores around the house.
LG is also planning to make these smart solutions in India, aiming for homes that are not just convenient but also more eco-friendly.