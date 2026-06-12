LG launches AI home ecosystem 'Affectionate Intelligence' for homes

ThinQ links smart appliances and CLOiD

Think fridges that adjust cooling to keep your snacks fresh (and save energy), or washing machines that pick the best cycle for your clothes, all on their own.

The ThinQ platform links everything together so your devices get smarter over time.

Plus, LG's new CLOiD robot can help organize chores around the house.

LG is also planning to make these smart solutions in India, aiming for homes that are not just convenient but also more eco-friendly.