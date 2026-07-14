LG launches AI powered professional laundry range for European businesses
LG just dropped its Professional Laundry range in Europe, designed for places that deal with tons of laundry: think hotels, hospitals, laundromats, and factories.
These washers and dryers use artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and let users monitor everything remotely.
It's all about saving time, energy, and hassle for large-scale operations.
LG machines include LaundryCrew app control
The machines adjust water and energy use automatically with AI Weight Detection, dry clothes gently with Dual Inverter HeatPump technology, and avoid over-drying thanks to Sensor Dry.
The Dynamic Ball-Core System keeps things stable for faster spins (and less noise).
You can control them on a big touchscreen or through the LaundryCrew app, even connect them to business platforms.
LG plans to bring these smart laundry solutions to Asia and North America soon.