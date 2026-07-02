LG launches AI Xboom Bounce and Grab speakers in India

Prices, specs: Bounce ₹12,999 Grab ₹9,999

The Xboom Bounce is priced at ₹12,999 and the Grab at ₹9,999, both available now in black on LG's website.

The Bounce packs 40-watt output (2.1-channel), while the Grab offers 30-watt (1.1-channel).

Both come loaded with AI Sound, Bass Boost, party-ready lighting that syncs with your music, and solid battery life (up to 30 hours for Bounce, 20 hours for Grab).

With Bluetooth 5.4, voice assistant support, rugged water and dust resistance (IP67 and military standard), these are built for both chill sessions and outdoor adventures.