LG Prime Day OLED TV discounts reach up to $700

G6 offers Hyper Radiant Color tech

The G6 series stands out with Hyper Radiant Color Tech and a sleek Flush Fit Gallery Design that blends into your space.

Older models are also getting major markdowns: the 83-inch G5 is $1,500 off, and select C5 sizes are reduced by up to $2,400.

You can grab these deals from retailers or straight from lg.com, perfect if you're eyeing an upgrade for movie nights or gaming sessions.