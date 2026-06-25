LG Prime Day OLED TV discounts reach up to $700
Technology
LG is dropping big discounts on its top OLED TVs for Prime Day, with savings up to $700.
The C6 and G6 series are in the spotlight: think vibrant colors, sharp contrast, and smooth gaming thanks to features like 8.3 million self-lit pixels, an Alpha 11 AI processor, and a fast 165Hz refresh rate.
The 65-inch C6 now goes for $1,999.99 after the price cut.
G6 offers Hyper Radiant Color tech
The G6 series stands out with Hyper Radiant Color Tech and a sleek Flush Fit Gallery Design that blends into your space.
Older models are also getting major markdowns: the 83-inch G5 is $1,500 off, and select C5 sizes are reduced by up to $2,400.
You can grab these deals from retailers or straight from lg.com, perfect if you're eyeing an upgrade for movie nights or gaming sessions.