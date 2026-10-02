LG S40TR 4.1 home theater soundbar bundle is now $200
Technology
Looking to boost your TV sound without breaking the bank?
The LG S40TR 4.1-channel home theater soundbar bundle is now $200 (yep, less than AirPods).
You get a soundbar, two rear speakers, and a wireless subwoofer for that surround-sound vibe at home, minus the cable mess.
Clear Voice Plus for crisper dialogue
The S40TR features Clear Voice Plus tech for crisper dialogue (so you don't have to keep rewinding).
It works with any TV brand, but pairs especially well with LG TVs for even better audio.
Plus, you can tweak your sound just how you like it using the Soundbar app.
For anyone wanting an easy and affordable way to level up movie nights or gaming sessions, this deal is tough to beat.