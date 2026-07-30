LG unveils Ultraview AR windshield with navigation and 20-inch display
Technology
LG just showed off its Ultraview Windshield Display, a prototype that puts navigation, speed, and other key info right onto your windshield using augmented reality.
It even adds a floating 20-inch screen for music and climate controls, making everything helping you stay focused on the road.
Ultraview shortlisted for PACE Pilot Awards
Ultraview is getting attention as a finalist for the Automotive News PACE Pilot Awards this July.
It shrinks bulky tech into just 15-liter of dashboard space and keeps your windshield clear when not in use thanks to clever distortion-correction algorithms.
Plus, layered visuals at natural focal points help cut down eye fatigue and distractions, making driving safer.