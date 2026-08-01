LHAASO J1912+1014u near Altair outpaces Earth's most powerful collider
Technology
Astronomers have spotted a mysterious object in our galaxy called LHAASO J1912+1014u that can launch particles to energy levels way beyond what Earth's most powerful collider can do.
Found near the bright star Altair, this cosmic powerhouse is now one of the strongest particle accelerators we know about in the Milky Way.
NASA and Japanese data confirm PeVatron
First thought to be just leftover bits from a supernova, LHAASO J1912 +1014u was something else when it started shooting out intense gamma rays.
By digging into data from NASA and Japanese telescopes, they confirmed these rays come from super-energized protons, not electrons, making this object a natural "PeVatron" and helping researchers spot other extreme space accelerators in our galaxy.