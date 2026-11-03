LHC finds evidence for quark gluon plasma using light nuclei
Technology
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) just made a big breakthrough: scientists found evidence of quark-gluon plasma, a super-hot state of matter from right after the Big Bang.
What's cool is they did this by smashing together small atomic nuclei like oxygen and neon, overturning the old idea that you needed massive nuclei like lead to make this happen.
Lighter nuclei recreate early universe conditions
This discovery shows that even lighter atomic nuclei can recreate extreme conditions from the universe's earliest moments.
It gives scientists fresh clues about how everything began and could help us understand what makes up our universe at its most basic level.
Pretty wild to think we're getting closer to answering some of the oldest questions out there!