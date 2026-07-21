LHS 1140b is a 1.73 Earth-radius planet in habitable zone
Astronomers are excited about LHS 1140b, a rocky planet discovered in 2017 that's 48 light-years away from us.
It's in the "Goldilocks Zone," meaning temperatures could allow for liquid water, one of the key things needed for life.
The planet's radius is 1.73 times Earth's and much heavier.
LHS 1140b may have 20% water
LHS 1140b has a robust atmosphere that helps keep water and climate stable; scientists think water might make up about one-fifth of its mass.
While no signs of life have shown up yet, lead researcher Collin Cherubim says this planet checks all the boxes for habitability.
LHS 1140b atmosphere survived stellar outbursts
LHS 1140b orbits a cool red dwarf star much closer than Earth does to our Sun, but gets only half as much sunlight.
Its atmosphere has survived star outbursts, which is pretty rare for planets around red dwarfs.
It was discovered in 2017.