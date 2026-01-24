Lightning strikes can mess with your GPS, says new study Technology Jan 24, 2026

Turns out, when lightning hits the ground, it can actually mess with the ionosphere—the layer that helps GPS and radio signals travel.

Researchers tracked lightning and GPS data from cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur in early 2024.

They found that strong lightning discharges were followed by measurable TEC fluctuations typically within two to 35 minutes.