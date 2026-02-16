LIGO detected the signal GW250114 on 14 January 2025
LIGO reported GW250114, which was detected on 14 January 2025, and it's another win for Einstein's theory of general relativity.
This wave, called GW250114, came from two black holes smashing together 1.3 billion light-years away, sending massive ripples through space-time.
It's a huge moment for scientists studying how the universe works.
This new detection shows just how much LIGO's tech has improved since 2015—the signal was three times clearer than anything before.
That extra clarity let researchers see details of the black holes merging and figure out things like their mass and spin, pushing our understanding of these cosmic events even further.