Lila Ibrahim urges communities to shape responsible AI, cites India
Technology
Lila Ibrahim, chief AI readiness officer at Google DeepMind, recently shared why responsible AI matters and why the communities affected should have a say in how it's built.
She also pointed out India's potential advantage in the global AI race.
Lila Ibrahim: AI aids students, crops
Ibrahim talked about using AI to make learning easier for students and even help study neglected crops.
She's seen firsthand at DeepMind how AI can fit into daily routines, making tasks smoother and more efficient.
As she put it, she discusses tools that help students learn rather than simply supply answers and how she uses AI to manage life at home.