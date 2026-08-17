LineageOS adds Galaxy S22 series as Samsung's updates wind down

LineageOS 23 brings a clean, minimal look (think AOSP vibes), plus the option to turn off AI features if you want things snappier.

The S22 series joins the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in getting these nightly builds, and with Android 17 released by Google a couple of months ago, more updates are on the way.

If you're curious to try it out, download links and install guides are already up for grabs.