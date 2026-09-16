Lingampalli Himaja wins James Dyson Award for voice-enabled RUDHRA printer

RUDHRA uses Alexa to turn speech into text; then a Raspberry Pi translates the text into reverse Braille patterns, and a printing mechanism embosses the required dots onto paper.

This means less effort and more independence for users.

With the £5,000 prize (about ₹600,000), Himaja plans to upgrade her prototype and share it with more people.

Other cool entries this year included a device for preserving organs (ViabilityX) and an electric patrol trike (Trike 2p), showing how young engineers are solving real-world problems.