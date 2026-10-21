Lingampalli Himaja's RUDHRA enters global James Dyson Award top 20

Inspired by a visit to a school for the visually impaired, Himaja built RUDHRA to make Braille printing easier.

It started with push buttons but now uses Alexa and Raspberry Pi so users can simply speak and have their words printed in Braille: no manual typing needed.

Himaja said she wants to see this device being used in schools and homes to help visually impaired individuals gain more independence.

If she wins, there's a £30,000 prize to help develop it further.