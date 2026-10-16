LinkedIn tests network feed showing posts from connections and follows
Technology
LinkedIn is trying out a new "Network feed" that shows you posts only from your connections and people you follow, cutting out random viral stuff from strangers.
The test is live in India, the US the UK and Australia, so your feed could soon feel a lot more focused on actual networking.
LinkedIn adds digital cards and notes
Alongside this, LinkedIn is rolling out digital business cards you can customize and save on your phone, plus private notes for premium users to help track connections.
There's also a global creator dashboard aimed at supporting side hustles, though some money-making features are still U.S.-only.
All these updates are designed to make LinkedIn friendlier for Gen Z and anyone building their own brand or business.