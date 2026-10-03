Linus Torvalds backs AI in Linux kernel, says 'fork it'

Not everyone's convinced: some worry about AI-generated security reports that were obviously wrong or low quality, while others see AI as a way to lighten the workload.

Linus Torvalds says there are risks but that the solution is to make sure those LLM tools help maintainers instead of just causing them pain, calling AI "AI is a tool, just like other tools we use. And it's clearly a useful one. It may not have been that 'clearly' even just a year ago, but it's no longer in question today."

Another top Linux kernel developer, James Bottomley, wants decisions based on what works technically, not just personal beliefs.

The debate continues, but for now, innovation seems to be winning out.