Linus Torvalds backs Codex and Claude code for Linux development
Linus Torvalds, the mind behind Linux, is all in for using artificial intelligence, or AI, tools like Codex and Claude Code to help write code.
He made it clear that "Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects," and welcomed anyone who wants to use these tools.
If people don't like AI, Torvalds simply says they can "fork it" or "walk away," since what matters most is good code, not how you write it.
Linus Torvalds reversed earlier AI skepticism
Torvalds's view on AI has shifted a lot. He once called it "90% of AI was 'marketing hype,'" but now sees real benefits, comparing AI's impact on coding to how compilers changed programming.
He admits there are still bugs and extra work with AI-generated code, but thinks the positives outweigh the negatives.
Using these tools isn't required for Linux development, but he doesn't want anyone stopping others from trying them out: "The solution is not to put your head in the sand."