Linus Torvalds backs Codex and Claude code for Linux development

Linus Torvalds, the mind behind Linux, is all in for using artificial intelligence, or AI, tools like Codex and Claude Code to help write code.

He made it clear that "Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects," and welcomed anyone who wants to use these tools.

If people don't like AI, Torvalds simply says they can "fork it" or "walk away," since what matters most is good code, not how you write it.