Linus Torvalds says AI can help build Linux kernel
Technology
Linux creator Linus Torvalds is backing the use of AI in building the Linux kernel, telling critics that if they don't like it, they can always "fork" the project.
He sees AI as just another practical tool for programmers and notes it's gotten much better over the past year.
Linux community divided on AI
Not everyone in the Linux world agrees: some worry about quality and security.
Still, maintainers like Greg Kroah-Hartman say AI-generated reports have improved a lot.
Others argue open source should focus on what works best, not on banning new tools.
Torvalds believes embracing tech like AI is key to keeping projects moving forward.