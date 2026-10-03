Linus Torvalds supports AI in Linux, critics can fork it
Linux creator Linus Torvalds is all for using AI to help build Linux. He recently told critics that if they don't like AI, they can "fork it," meaning, go their own way.
Torvalds called AI a "tool, just like other tools we use. And it's clearly a useful one." and made it clear that no one's being forced to use it, but also that people shouldn't block others from trying new tech.
Open source projects split on AI
Not everyone in open source agrees with Torvalds. Some projects, like Zig, have adopted strict policies against AI-generated code.
Others see real benefits, Greg Kroah-Hartman from the Linux team says security reports made by AI have gotten a lot better this year.
Developer James Bottomley thinks, "The contributor doesn't get to approve the tools the maintainer uses to assess and apply patches."