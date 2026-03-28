Lisa Kaltenegger at Cornell shortlists 45 exoplanets in habitable zone
Technology
Scientists have narrowed down a list of over 6,000 known exoplanets to just 45 that seem most likely to support life.
Led by Lisa Kaltenegger from Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute, the team focused on planets sitting in the "habitable zone," where it's not too hot or cold for liquid water.
Researchers use NASA and Gaia data
Using data from NASA and the Gaia mission, researchers looked at how much energy each planet gets from its star, which helps decide if it could be livable.
Some highlights: TRAPPIST-1e might have water, LHS 1140b could be covered by a giant ocean, and Proxima Centauri b is especially interesting since it's so close to Earth.
This short list will help guide future searches for signs of life beyond our solar system.