Lisa Kaltenegger at Cornell shortlists 45 exoplanets in habitable zone

Researchers use NASA and Gaia data

Using data from NASA and the Gaia mission, researchers looked at how much energy each planet gets from its star, which helps decide if it could be livable.

Some highlights: TRAPPIST-1e might have water, LHS 1140b could be covered by a giant ocean, and Proxima Centauri b is especially interesting since it's so close to Earth.

This short list will help guide future searches for signs of life beyond our solar system.