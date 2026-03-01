'Listening to old people is biggest mistake young people make'
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently told IIT Delhi students that old-school career advice might not work anymore.
"I think listening to old people is the biggest mistake young people make," he said, admitting even his own predictions about the future could be off.
Altman encourages youth to take more risks
Altman explained that AI is changing jobs fast—some roles will disappear, while new ones we can't imagine yet will pop up.
He encouraged young people, especially in India, to take more risks and not fear failure: "My willingness to fail allows me to succeed."
Altman's views on India's growing role in AI
He highlighted resilience as a must-have skill and predicted a rise in "zero person companies."
Altman also praised India's growing role in AI, applauding PM Modi's push for inclusive tech growth.