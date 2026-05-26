Lisuan Tech launches LX 7G100, China's 1st homegrown $500 GPU Technology May 26, 2026

Lisuan Tech just dropped the LX 7G100, China's first homegrown GPU built without NVIDIA or AMD tech.

It's aimed at budget gamers for about $500, but benchmark tests show it lags behind, scoring roughly on par with or slightly below NVIDIA's RTX 3060 and well below Intel's Arc B580.

Even so, Lisuan claimed on Chinese social media that its first batch of 30,000 units sold out.