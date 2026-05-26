Lisuan Tech launches LX 7G100, China's 1st homegrown $500 GPU
Technology
Lisuan Tech just dropped the LX 7G100, China's first homegrown GPU built without NVIDIA or AMD tech.
It's aimed at budget gamers for about $500, but benchmark tests show it lags behind, scoring roughly on par with or slightly below NVIDIA's RTX 3060 and well below Intel's Arc B580.
Even so, Lisuan claimed on Chinese social media that its first batch of 30,000 units sold out.
Poor gaming performance despite DirectX support
The LX 7G100 struggled in gaming tests like Cyberpunk 2077 (only 88 fps at medium settings vs. RTX 4060's 232 fps).
Still, it supports Windows and key APIs like DirectX 12.
This move fits into China's bigger push for self-made tech and affordable PC parts, especially as local companies like CXMT are teaming up with Corsair on DDR5 RAM alternatives.