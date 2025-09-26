Living cells can now work as tiny quantum sensors
Scientists at the University of Chicago have figured out how to turn fluorescent proteins inside living cells into "biological qubits"—basically letting cells work as tiny quantum sensors.
This fresh research, published in Nature on August 20, 2025, combines quantum physics and biology in a way that's never been done before.
By tweaking electron spins in these proteins with lasers, they got them to show coherent oscillations for about 16 microseconds.
Potential applications in medicine and medical imaging
These biological qubits are super sensitive to electric and magnetic signals, which could open up new ways to study how proteins fold or how drugs interact with cells—maybe even leading to better medical imaging or early disease detection someday.
The catch? They only work well at really low temperatures for now.
Still, it's a big step toward using living cells as mini quantum labs, offering new possibilities for science and medicine down the road.