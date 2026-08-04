Locked out of WhatsApp? Meta is rolling out a fix
What's the story
A sudden technical glitch in WhatsApp's automated moderation system has left users around the globe locked out of their accounts. The issue started showing up on Monday evening, with a message stating that their account was "under review." The problem prevented access to messaging features for as long as 24 hours. Meta has since taken action to restore access to all affected accounts.
User impact
Users were logged out with an unclear explanation
The glitch triggered a wave of complaints on platforms like X and Threads.
Users reported being unexpectedly logged out of the app, with a blocking screen saying their account activity and device info were being reviewed for Terms of Service violations.
The message promised an update within 24 hours but directed users to generic help guides on responsible usage and compromised accounts.
This left many confused about what triggered the review in the first place.
Company admission
Automated systems mistakenly flagged legitimate accounts
Meta has admitted that its automated moderation systems mistakenly flagged legitimate accounts while trying to eliminate spam and abuse.
A WhatsApp spokesperson said, "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe."
"Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting."
Resolution efforts
Access restored for all affected users
Meta has confirmed that it took immediate action to reverse the false flags and restore full account access for those affected by this glitch.
However, the company has not revealed the exact technical cause of the glitch or which geographical regions saw the most suspensions.