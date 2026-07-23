Lockheed Martin shows MORFIUS using high-power microwaves at Farnborough
Lockheed Martin just showed off MORFIUS, its new anti-drone system, at the Farnborough air show.
Instead of waiting for drones to come close, MORFIUS flies out and uses high-power microwaves to fry their electronics in mid-air, taking out more than 50 drones in a single mission.
It's rechargeable and ready for quick redeployment, making it a flexible tool for modern defense.
MORFIUS is lightweight reusable and autonomous
What's cool is that MORFIUS is lightweight and reusable, so it can be deployed again and again without much hassle.
It works on its own (no need for ground sensors or command centers), which makes it easy to add to current military setups.
As Lockheed Martin's Randy Crites put it, the system offers a "high kill rate" and keeps costs down, showing off how tech can help protect allied forces efficiently.