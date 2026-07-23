Lockheed Martin shows MORFIUS using high-power microwaves at Farnborough

Lockheed Martin just showed off MORFIUS, its new anti-drone system, at the Farnborough air show.

Instead of waiting for drones to come close, MORFIUS flies out and uses high-power microwaves to fry their electronics in mid-air, taking out more than 50 drones in a single mission.

It's rechargeable and ready for quick redeployment, making it a flexible tool for modern defense.