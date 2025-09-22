Lockheed Martin's new stealth drone could redefine air combat

Vectis can do a lot of things

Vectis isn't just about flying under the radar—it's built for all kinds of jobs, from precision strikes and electronic warfare to intel gathering and air combat support.

Size-wise, it fits right between a big missile and an F-16 fighter jet.

Instead of keeping it exclusive to US military contracts, Lockheed Martin plans to offer Vectis more widely with an open system design—meaning upgrades are easier and you're not locked into one vendor.

It's all part of making high-tech drones more flexible (and hopefully more affordable) for future air battles.