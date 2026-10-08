Logitech launches Logi Options+ on Googlebook to personalize peripherals
Technology
Logitech just dropped its Logi Options+ app for Googlebook users, making it way easier to personalize your favorite gear, like the MX Master mouse and various keyboards, on Googlebook.
Until now, this handy customization tool was only for Windows and Mac fans.
Logi Options+ adds device customization
With Logi Options+, you can tweak button functions, set up shortcuts, and update your device's firmware.
Supported peripherals include the MX Master 4, MX Keys S, Logitech Lift, and Pebble Keys 2.
Plus, if you're into smoother scrolling or faster searches, features like Magic Pointer and Circle to search are here to make using your Logitech gear feel even better on Googlebook.
Just grab the app from the Google Play Store to get started!