Logitech launches MX Master 4 Creator Edition mouse in India
Logitech just dropped the MX Master 4 Creator Edition mouse in India, built with creative folks like photo editors and designers in mind.
It stands out with a studio artboard-inspired look (think layout grids and crosshairs) and even highlights creative milestones like World Design Day with special keyframe timestamps.
Haptic feedback, Actions Ring, MagSpeed, ₹12,995
This limited-edition mouse packs haptic feedback for precise edits, an Actions Ring button for custom shortcuts (including AI tools), and a MagSpeed Scroll Wheel that can zip through up to 1,000 lines per second.
It's up on Flipkart and Amazon at ₹20,699, but you can grab it now for an introductory price of ₹12,995.